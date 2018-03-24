Springfield police investigating morning homicide

SPRINGFIELD,Il. (WAND)-Springfield, Illinois – On March 24, at approximately 7:12 a.m., Springfield Police officers responded to a call requesting a check on the welfare of a person in the 2100 block of East Capitol.

Officers discovered a 65-year-old male who was down inside the home and unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene soon after and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim had wounds on his upper body consistent with being non-accidental.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.