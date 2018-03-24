Springfield police looking for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)-The Springfield Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public to help locate Theresa “Terry” K. Cox, age 56. She was last seen on Friday, March 23 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when she left a residence in the 1100 block of West Cook Street. Theresa was last seen wearing a black and white checkered hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Theresa is described to be a white female, 5’07” in height, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8325 or 217.788.8311.