Springfield rally draws gun control advocates, opponents

Springfield rally draws gun control advocates, opponentsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (WAND) – A Texas crash involving at least two 18-wheelers caused the deaths of four Illinoisans.
-
Suspected drug dealer arrested with help of source
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A confidential source helped officers catch a suspected drug dealer in Decatur.
-
Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school leader sent nude photos to a student in Decatur’s school district.
-
High school student killed in car crash
DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a high school student died in a central Illinois crash.
-
Several charged with mob action in large fight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several people were arrested and charged with mob action and aggravated assault following a large fight in Decatur.
-
Severe bleeding in 'unusual' case cluster linked to drugs
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois health leaders are tracking a cluster of severe bleeding cases related to drug use.
-
Springfield police investigating morning homicide
SPRINGFIELD,Il. (WAND)-Springfield, Illinois – On March 24, at approximately 7:12 a.m., Springfield Police officers responded to a call requesting a check on the welfare of a person in the 2100 block of East Capitol. Officers discovered a 65-year-old male who was down inside the home and unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene soon after and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim had wounds on his upper body consistent with being non-accidenta...
-
Crash disrupts traffic in Decatur area
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police responded to the scene of a Decatur crash on Friday afternoon.
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Man shot several times, dies in hospital care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an 18-year-old man died after a shooting in Champaign.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash
-
Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student
-
High school student killed in car crash
-
-
Evening Weather Forecast
-
Warrensburg-Latham hires Aaron Fricke as head football coach
-
Arrest made, school searched in response to bomb threat
-
Five-star quarterback Isaiah Williams chooses Illini
-
Williamsville's Casey Tuttle wins national contest, prepares for Final Four
-
Illinois cities to join 'March for Our Lives' protests
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-