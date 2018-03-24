Illini legends Garris, Thomas gather for good cause

Video 1: Highlights from Saturday's Illinois-DePaul Alumni All-Star Game

Video 2: Interview with Deon Thomas about his relationship with Kiwane Garris, Illinois' upcoming basketball season and signee Ayo Dosunmu fitting into the rotation.



Tune in Sunday for highlights from the high school and junior high all-star games, plus an interview with Future Superstars leader Kiwane Garris.



CHICAGO -- Illinois' all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas once hosted a visiting recruit from the storied Westinghouse program in Chicago, a school that has given birth to legends like Mark Aguirre, Hersey Hawkins and Eddie Johnson.



Not only would that recruit end up choosing Illinois, but he'd go on to reach No. 2 on the all-time scoring list, and in doing so earned a spot next to his predecessors on the Warriors' wall of honor. That recruit's name? Kiwane Garris.



On Saturday afternoon the duo of Thomas and Garris was reunited under those banners honoring Aguirre, Hawkins, Johnson (and Garris). It was all to help raise money for Garris' charitable organization, Future Superstars.



With Thomas coaching and Garris playing, the two teamed up with the likes of former Illini Bryant Notree against the DePaul alumni all-stars, a group that included Bobby Simmons, Andre Brown, Imari Sawyer and Paul McPherson among others.



On Sunday Future Superstars' All-Star Weekend continues with boys' and girls' 8th grade plus high school all-star games, to go with a dunk contest.