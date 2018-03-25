Man dies after being struck by a car

SHELBYVILLE , Il. (WAND)- Illinois state police say one man is dead after being struck by a car. it happened on Illinois Route 128 northbound approximately ½ mile north of Illinois Route 16 at approximately 4:20 p.m.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of a white Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Illinois Rt. 128 approximately one half mile north of Illinois Rt. 16. The pedestrian was walking northbound in the northbound lane.

The pedestrian was dressed in dark non-contrasting colors on an unlit roadway. The driver of the Honda struck the pedestrian. At this time, it is unknown as to why the pedestrian was walking in the lane of traffic.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the Shelby County Coroner. The Shelby County Coroner will release the name of deceased once next of kin notification has been completed.

The driver of the Honda refused medical treatment on scene.