Cold temps didn't stop Decatur runners

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The rain, wind and cold temperatures didn't stop Decatur runners from heading to Fairview Park on Saturday. 

The annual run, Penguin in the Park kicked off Saturday morning, despite the weather. 

Runners dressed in their hats, gloves and sweatshirts were eager to get to the start line. Race organizers say despite the weather they still had a great turn out. 

