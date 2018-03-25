Springfield woman dies after being hit by a passenger bus

MACON COUNTY, Il. (WAND)- According to the Macon county coroner, Vicki Gardner age 63 of Springfield was pronounced dead last night at 9:00 P.M. on Interstate 72. Vicki and a relative were eastbound on I-72 near Argenta when their vehicle slid off the road way, most likely due to slick road conditions, and came to rest in the median.

Ms. Gardner and her passenger exited the vehicle and approached the roadway, that's when Ms. Gardner was struck by a passenger bus. The incident occurred just before 8 o'clock Saturday night. The coroner says Gardner suffered massive trauma and died at the scene.

The roadway was closed on the eastbound and westbound sides of I-72 for several hours. Illinois state police are conducting an investigation. And Inquest and routine toxicology are pending.