Springfield woman dies after being hit by a passenger busPosted:
-
Man dies after being struck by a car
SHELBYVILLE , Il. (WAND)- Illinois state police say one man is dead after being struck by a car. it happened on Illinois Route 128 northbound approximately ½ mile north of Illinois Route 16 at approximately 4:20 p.m. According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of a white Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Illinois Rt. 128 approximately one half mile north of Illinois Rt. 16. The pedestrian was walking northbound in the north...
-
Springfield woman dies after being hit by a passenger bus
MACON COUNTY, Il. (WAND)- According to the Macon county coroner, Vicki Gardner age 63 of Springfield was pronounced dead last night at 9:00 P.M. on Interstate 72. Vicki and a relative were eastbound on I-72 near Argenta when their vehicle slid off the road way, most likely due to slick road conditions, and came to rest in the median. Ms. Gardner and her passenger exited the vehicle and approached the roadway, that's when Ms. Gardner was struck by a passenger bus. The incid...
-
3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (WAND) – A Texas crash involving at least two 18-wheelers caused the deaths of four Illinoisans.
-
Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school leader sent nude photos to a student in Decatur’s school district.
-
High school student killed in car crash
DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a high school student died in a central Illinois crash.
-
Suspected drug dealer arrested with help of source
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A confidential source helped officers catch a suspected drug dealer in Decatur.
-
Springfield police looking for missing woman
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)-The Springfield Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public to help locate Theresa “Terry” K. Cox, age 56. She was last seen on Friday, March 23 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when she left a residence in the 1100 block of West Cook Street. Theresa was last seen wearing a black and white checkered hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Theresa is described to be a white female, 5’07” in height, weighing 140 pou...
-
Jalen Henry hopes to ride eye-popping season to pros
EDWARDSVILLE -- By every metric, philosophical lens and stretch of the imagination, Jalen Henry had a monster season. Sixteen point two points and 7.3 rebounds per game, which led his SIU-Edwardsville team. Twenty-four blocks per game, which ranked second. Better than 36 percent shooting from 3-point range, which was tops among players shooting at least three per game. When Jalen Henry had a good game, the Cougars had a good game. It was a fitting way for the versatile for...
-
Springfield police investigating weekend homicide
SPRINGFIELD,Il. (WAND)-Springfield, Illinois – On March 24, at approximately 7:12 a.m., Springfield Police officers responded to a call requesting a check on the welfare of a person in the 2100 block of East Capitol. Officers discovered a 65-year-old male who was down inside the home and unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene soon after and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim had wounds on his upper body consistent with being non-accidenta...
-
Man shot several times, dies in hospital care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an 18-year-old man died after a shooting in Champaign.
-
