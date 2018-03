CHICAGO -- Sister Jean and the Loyola Ramblers received a hero's welcome in their return to the Windy City Sunday.

Fans packed Gentile Arena to celebrate the team's first Final Four appearance since 1963.

WAND-TV was there to capture the mania - click the video above for a look inside the team's special homecoming, including a once in a lifetime day for Danville native Donte Ingram.

Loyola will face Michigan in the first Final Four game Saturday at 5:09 CT.