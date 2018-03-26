Decatur sends seven to Chicago all-star weekend

Hope Academy 8th grader Arianna Riley finished her middle school career with more than 1,500 points and three appearances at the state tournament. Hope Academy 8th grader Arianna Riley finished her middle school career with more than 1,500 points and three appearances at the state tournament.

CHICAGO -- The Future Superstars All-Star Weekend had a distinctly Soy City flavor to it .

Seven Decatur players in all appeared in Saturday's flurry of games, which included 8th grade boys and girls games plus boys and girls varsity games and many more festivities. The weekend was to raise money for Future Superstars, an organization founded by a group of Chicago basketball coaches and mentors that includes the No. 2 all-time career scorer at Illinois, Kiwane Garris.

8th grade girls
Arianna Riley, Hope Academy

8th grade boys
Brylan Phillilps, Johns Hill
Jabryn Anderson, Johns Hill

Varsity girls
Courtnee Riley, MacArthur
Seven Sassano, Eisenhower

Varsity boys
Armon Brummett, MacArthur
Amir Brummett, MacArthur

