Decatur sends seven to Chicago all-star weekend

CHICAGO -- The Future Superstars All-Star Weekend had a distinctly Soy City flavor to it .



Seven Decatur players in all appeared in Saturday's flurry of games, which included 8th grade boys and girls games plus boys and girls varsity games and many more festivities. The weekend was to raise money for Future Superstars, an organization founded by a group of Chicago basketball coaches and mentors that includes the No. 2 all-time career scorer at Illinois, Kiwane Garris.



8th grade girls

Arianna Riley, Hope Academy



8th grade boys

Brylan Phillilps, Johns Hill

Jabryn Anderson, Johns Hill



Varsity girls

Courtnee Riley, MacArthur

Seven Sassano, Eisenhower



Varsity boys

Armon Brummett, MacArthur

Amir Brummett, MacArthur