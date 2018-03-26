Pedestrian struck and killed by elderly driver

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Tower Hill man was hit and killed while walking on Illinois 128 Saturday afternoon.

30-year-old Nicholas Mosely was killed while walking in dark colored clothing along the unlit roadway. He was hit about a half mile north of Illinois Route 16. Police do not yet know why he was walking in the road.

The driver who hit him was a 64-year-old woman.

No charges were filed against her.