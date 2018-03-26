Pedestrian struck and killed by elderly driverPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by elderly driver
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Tower Hill man was hit and killed while walking on Illinois 128 Saturday afternoon.
-
Springfield woman dies after being hit by a passenger bus
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Macon county coroner, Vicki Gardner age 63 of Springfield was pronounced dead.
-
Man dies after being struck by a car
SHELBYVILLE , Il. (WAND)- Illinois state police say one man is dead after being struck by a car. it happened on Illinois Route 128 northbound approximately ½ mile north of Illinois Route 16 at approximately 4:20 p.m. According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of a white Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Illinois Rt. 128 approximately one half mile north of Illinois Rt. 16. The pedestrian was walking northbound in the north...
-
3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (WAND) – A Texas crash involving at least two 18-wheelers caused the deaths of four Illinoisans.
-
Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school leader sent nude photos to a student in Decatur’s school district.
-
Suspected drug dealer arrested with help of source
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A confidential source helped officers catch a suspected drug dealer in Decatur.
-
Springfield police looking for missing woman
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)-The Springfield Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public to help locate Theresa “Terry” K. Cox, age 56. She was last seen on Friday, March 23 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when she left a residence in the 1100 block of West Cook Street. Theresa was last seen wearing a black and white checkered hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Theresa is described to be a white female, 5’07” in height, weighing 140 pou...
-
Suspect arrested in Springfield homicide
SPRINGFIELD,Il. (WAND)-Springfield, Illinois – On March 24, at approximately 7:12 a.m., Springfield Police officers responded to a call requesting a check on the welfare of a person in the 2100 block of East Capitol.
-
Decatur sends seven to Chicago all-star weekend
CHICAGO -- The Future Superstars All-Star Weekend had a distinctly Soy City flavor to it . Seven Decatur players in all appeared in Saturday's flurry of games, which included 8th grade boys and girls games plus boys and girls varsity games and many more festivities. The weekend was to raise money for Future Superstars, an organization founded by a group of Chicago basketball coaches and mentors that includes the No. 2 all-time career scorer at Illinois, Kiwane Garris. 8th gra...
WAND Interactive Radar
WAND Interactive Radar
-
Most Popular Videos
-
3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student
-
Sunday Morning Forecast
-
-
High school student killed in car crash
-
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
-
Arrest made, school searched in response to bomb threat
-
Warrensburg-Latham hires Aaron Fricke as head football coach
Springfield rally draws gun control advocates, opponents
-
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-