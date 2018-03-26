Urbana City Council to vote on beer keg tax

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council will vote on whether to get rid of a tax that impacts distributors who buy kegs from local breweries.

The 1.5 percent food and beverage tax would be removed and would only apply to kegs of beer that are brewed inside Urbana city limits and are sold to distributors.

Local brewery owners said nearby cities do not have the tax.

They said eliminating it could help keep them in business with distributors. It would not save the breweries themselves any money.

Two breweries in town could be affected by the vote.