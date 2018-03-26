Counterfeiting operation uncovered in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police uncovered a counterfeiting ring, and now the Secret Service is investigating.

Police responded to almost a dozen reports from local businesses and banks of counterfeit $20 bills being passed between late December 2017 and early January 2018.

The Secret Service and police have identified multiple persons of interest and anticipate indictments coming down soon.

The investigation is ongoing. Any individual with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-347-6583 for cash rewards up to $1,000.