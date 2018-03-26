Teen accused of breaking into ex's house, trying to attack her

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and trying to attack her.

The 17-year-old is not being identified due to his age. He is being held in the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said just after 8 a.m. Friday they were called to the 3200 block of East Greenlake Court.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, heard him hammering on her doors before he forced his way inside, police said.

She tried to defend herself with pepper spray, but he knocked it out of her hand.

Police said she grabbed clothes basket trying to fight him off again, but he pulled it out of her hands, cutting her fingers.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

The teen was booked and faces preliminary charges of home invasion and stalking.