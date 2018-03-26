Country music singer headed to central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Country music star Jake Owen will be bringing his “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour 2018” to Champaign.

The concert will be held at the State Farm Center on Friday September 7th at 8 P.M.

Owen is known for his country hits like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Beachin.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30th.