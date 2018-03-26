Decatur man accused of trying to set his own camper on fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are working to learn why a man tried to set his own camper on fire.

Officers said the 65-year-old owner told them he discovered a hole burned into the protective cover he uses to shield the 30-foot camper from extreme weather.

However, police said the damage appeared to be arson, because they could not determine what would have started the burn.

The camper is kept in the driveway of the man's house in the 1100 block of North Westlawn Ave. Police said they think he tried to set it on fire between March 1 and Friday.