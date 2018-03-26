Construction site burglarized, tools taken

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign deputies are asking for your help to find the person or people who burglarized a construction site.

Sometime between March 17 at 3:00 p.m. and March 18 at 3:15 p.m., multiple storage units were burglarized on a large construction site in the 3300 block of Fields South Drive in Champaign.

A large amount of materials and tools were stolen from seven storage containers. Responding officers discovered that a substantial amount of materials and tools were stolen from seven storage containers and from six construction companies.

A 16-foot Haulmark cargo trailer was also taken. Deputies think the burglars used the trailer to haul away the other stolen property.



If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.