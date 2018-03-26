One dead in Georgetown double shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Police were on the scene of a double shooting at a mobile home park in Georgetown.

At 6:25 a.m. Monday, the Georgetown Police Department responded to multiple shots fired at the 700 block of Mill Road.

A female victim died at the scene and a male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Police have not released information on a suspect at this time.

