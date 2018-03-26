Decatur hosting employee health fair

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur is hosting a Health and Wellness Fair for city employees, retirees, and their families.

This is the third year for the fair. It will be held at the Decatur Civic Center on April 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Routine medical testing, nutritional information, stress management, and other services will be provided.

There will also be a blood drive from the Central Illinois Community Blood Center from 7:30 to 1:30.

A meal will be provided by the Richland Community College Culinary Arts Institute.