More wind farms may be coming to Maroa

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - More wind farms could be coming to Maroa.

The town's mayor said a company from Spain wants a wind farm on the east and south end of town.

The farm would be a fourth of a mile from the city limits.

The Maroa City Council will review the proposal Monday night.

The mayor took to Facebook to say he is against the new wind farm.

