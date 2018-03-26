Tuscany restaurant reopening in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur restaurant is reopening this week.

Tuscany will reopen on Wednesday. It will be at the corner of Martin Luther King and Pershing.

The owners of Tuscany said fans will recognize many items on the menu with a few new additions.

The restaurant closed in 2012 after Millikin University took over the location.

