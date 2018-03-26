Police: Shooting suspect injured man's leg

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a Danville shooting is behind bars this week.

Police say they talked with a man who suffered a gunshot wound in his leg. He told them that after 11:40 a.m. Monday, someone on foot started shooting at him as he left the parking lot of a McDonald’s, which is located at Main Street and Bowman Street in Danville. Police say several gunshots hit the man's car.

Officers followed a description of the suspect and stopped a different car near the intersection of Main Street and Crawford Street. They arrested 20-year-old Chicago man Darrell Callahan, who they say had a handgun on him at the time. Police say the driver was only giving Callahan a ride and had nothing to do with the shooting.

Callahan faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property. He’s in custody at the Danville Public Safety Building.