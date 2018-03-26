Michael Finke transferring from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- Illini junior forward Michael Finke announced he will transfer.

"Competing for the Fighting Illini and earning a degree from Illinois was always a dream of mine growing up in Champaign," Finke said via Twitter Monday. "We've decided that I will seek a new school where I can earn a Masters degree and compete for my final year of college eligibility and Illinois will not renew my scholarship. I will forever be an Illini at heart."

Finke averaged 9.8 points per game last season, and will have one year of eligibility remaining. His younger brother Tim, currently a senior at Champaign Central, is headed to Grand Canyon University.