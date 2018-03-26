Coroner: Man stabbed in weekend homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An autopsy revealed more about a Springfield man’s weekend death.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says Stanley Seawood, 65, died from a stab wound in his chest on Saturday. She says the autopsy showed another person stabbed him.

“The final autopsy report is pending blood tests and microscopic examinations,” Edwards said.

After 7 a.m., officers went to the 2100 block of East Capitol Ave. in Springfield to find an unresponsive Seawood. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police have already arrested 49-year-old Michelle Moreno as a suspect in the case. Her bond is set at $500,000. She is in custody in Sangamon County.