Woman celebrates turning 104

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND)- Neighbors, friends and other gathered to honor Gladys Lafferty as she turned 104 years old Monday.

They held Gladys’s birthday party at Heritage Woods, the senior community where she lives.

“We get to know these folks; they become extended members of our family,” said administrator Amy Neal. “It’s important that we celebrate them.”

The celebration for Gladys included live music, food and a plenty of birthday cards.

“I had no idea there’d be that many people there,” Gladys said afterward. “I just thought ‘Oh my goodness, they’re making a mountain out of a molehill.’”

Gladys grew up near Charleston and worked at Brown Shoe Company until she retired in 1979.

“I kind of think you should live every day is if it were your last,” Gladys said. “You have to be a friend to have a friend.”