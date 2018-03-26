Sergeant loses life, driver injured in interstate crash

Sergeant loses life, driver injured in interstate crashPosted: Updated:
Police: Driver struck, killed pedestrian
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Tower Hill man was hit and killed while walking on Illinois 128 Saturday afternoon.
Teen accused of breaking into ex's house, trying to attack her
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and trying to attack her.
Coroner identifies woman killed in double shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting.
Tuscany restaurant reopening in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur restaurant is reopening this week.
Decatur man accused of trying to set his own camper on fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are working to learn why a man tried to set his own camper on fire.
Man dies after being struck by a car
SHELBYVILLE , Il. (WAND)- Illinois state police say one man is dead after being struck by a car. it happened on Illinois Route 128 northbound approximately ½ mile north of Illinois Route 16 at approximately 4:20 p.m. According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of a white Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Illinois Rt. 128 approximately one half mile north of Illinois Rt. 16. The pedestrian was walking northbound in the north...
Springfield woman dies after being hit by a passenger bus
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Macon county coroner, Vicki Gardner age 63 of Springfield was pronounced dead.
Counterfeiting operation uncovered in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police uncovered a counterfeiting ring, and now the Secret Service is investigating.
Decatur sends seven to Chicago all-star weekend
CHICAGO -- The Future Superstars All-Star Weekend had a distinctly Soy City flavor to it . Seven Decatur players in all appeared in Saturday's flurry of games, which included 8th grade boys and girls games plus boys and girls varsity games and many more festivities. The weekend was to raise money for Future Superstars, an organization founded by a group of Chicago basketball coaches and mentors that includes the No. 2 all-time career scorer at Illinois, Kiwane Garris. 8th gra...
Police: Shooting suspect injured man's leg
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a Danville shooting is behind bars this week.
Monday Morning Forecast
3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash
Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student
High school student killed in car crash
Sunday Morning Forecast
Tuscany restaurant reopening in Decatur
Pedestrian struck and killed by elderly driver
I-Team: Porn site posts pics of students
Five-star quarterback Isaiah Williams chooses Illini
