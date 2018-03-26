Sergeant loses life, driver injured in interstate crash

ILLINOIS (WAND) – The Illinois National Guard says one of its leaders died in a car accident.

Sgt. Marcos Leonardo Gudino lost his life in a Sunday crash in Winnebago County. The crash happened on Interstate 90, while a military ambulance traveled with other vehicles coming back from training at Fort McCoy, Wis.

The National Guard says the military ambulance driver suffered serious injuries. He is in stable condition this week.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire organization are with Sergeant Gudino’s family and friends, and the soldiers who are closest to him,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Hayes.

Gudino worked in the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment in Chicago. He served as a 68W Health Care Specialist after starting his time with the Illinois National Guard in August of 2010. He earned the Army Service Ribbon and National Defense Service Medal during his time with the Illinois National Guard.

Gudino was originally from Elgin, Ill.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash on Monday.