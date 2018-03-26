Lucas plans to transfer from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN -- Sophomore point guard Te'Jon Lucas announced he's transferring from Illinois.

"After sitting down with my family and support team I have decided to reopen my recruitment and transfer from the University of Illinois," Lucas said via Instagram Monday. "I want to thank both coach Groce and coach Underwood's staff, and I wish nothing but the best in the future for the staff and players and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign."

The Milwaukee native averaged 5.7 points per game last season. He becomes the third Illini to transfer this offseason, joining Mark Smith and Michael Finke.