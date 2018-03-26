Roadside safety tips

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Police are reminding everyone about roadside safety after two people were hit and killed this weekend.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office say that while it's often circumstantial, the best place to be is in your car.

If you're in a dangerous spot or if your car is leaking fluid, get out and get a safe distance away.

And while they don't encourage walking on the side of the road, if you are out of options be sure to make yourself visible to drivers.

"When you're staying away from the vehicle, that's when having a secondary [flashing] light and a reflective vest on is crucial," Sergeant Jim Hermann, with the Macon County Sheriff's Office, says.

If you need help, you can always call state or local police.