Charity donation jar stolen from gas station counter

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A charity donation jar was stolen from a gas station counter top in Assumption.

"They came in and took a charity jar that the business had set out to allow customers to donate for someone who was in a recent car accident," Chief Brian Wade, with the Assumption Police Department, says.

It happened Friday night at Freedom Oil gas station just after 9 PM. Surveillance footage caught the thief stepping inside, grabbing the jar, and running off.

"This is a first time for us in the community," Chief Wade says. "We're a real close-knit small town and these things just don't happen here."

The Assumption Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspect.

"We actually believe the suspect to be a female, which is uncharacteristic," Chief Wade says.

They say the suspect wasn't wearing any shoes.

"Wearing a black bandana, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black gloves, as well as black socks, no shoes at all," Chief Wade says.

He says they don't believe this to be an on-going threat.

"I think this is an isolated event," Chief Wade says. "Like I said, we have a real tight-knit community here and we will catch this suspect."

If you have any information about this crime, call the police.