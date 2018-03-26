Robbery, shootings rock Danville area

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Gunshots in the Danville area left people injured and property damaged.

Police say they responded to six different shots fired situations from Friday to Monday. The most recent shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Monday, when someone shot at man in the leg as he left the parking lot of a Danville McDonald’s. Officers arrested suspect Darrell Callahan on the same day.

In a press release sent to WAND-TV on Monday, police described a shooting in which a man suffered a facial gunshot wound. They say it happened after 2 p.m. that day, when an argument happened in the area of Kentucky Street. Someone fired shots from a beige-colored car. The victim needed treatment for a jaw wound.

Officers say gunshots damaged two cars after 6 p.m. and at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The first report happened in the 1200 block of Harmon Street, when a man heard up to five shots and found a bullet hole in his car. The second, which police say happened in the 200 block of Walnut Street, occurred when someone started shooting at a woman as she picked up friends.

Both of those situations did not result in any injuries.

After 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say a man told them gunshots damaged his car in the area of Voorhees Street and Fowler Street. They say someone in a car driving behind the victim fired the shots. He was not injured.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say two masked and armed men with handguns went into Family Dollar (1200 block of East Main St.)and stole cash from the register. Police say the men wore dark clothing and ran in an eastbound direction from the store.

Officers want anyone with information on these crimes to call Danville police at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips at (217)446-TIPS.

