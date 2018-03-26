Crews demolish fire-ravaged bar

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters demolished a building this week after a fire destroyed it.

The hire happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 6, when Mother’s Bar in Charleston (506 Monroe Avenue) went up in flames. Crews rescued five people from the fire moments before the building’s roof and second floor collapsed. Three other people managed to escape the building on their own.

Several departments had to help Charleston’s crew with its response when it became a three-alarm fire.

On Monday, firefighters closed off part of Monroe for the bar’s demolition. Roads reopened after 6 p.m.

Police are still searching for Charleston man Brian Griffin, 29, who they say is originally from Chicago. They say sources of surveillance helped them identify Griffin as a suspect in the case. He remains wanted on a charge of aggravated arson.

Officers want anyone with information to call Charleston police at (217)348-5221 or Crime Stoppers.