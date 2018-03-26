Police issue stern warning against school threats

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Leaders in Illinois communities have a warning regarding threats to school safety.

Police and deputies from several central Illinois areas, along with superintendents in three districts, say threats of violence will be met with strict punishments. The person responsible could face prison or juvenile detention time.

“The havoc and fear, especially in light of recent events, created when someone threatens a school community is real, no matter then intentions of the person who communicates that threat,” the statement says. “All threats are taken seriously and investigating them diverts precious resources. The law enforcement community stands united in making our schools safe.”

Police say people who commit these crimes “will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

