Free man dies after decades in prison

Free man dies after decades in prisonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Driver struck, killed pedestrian
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Tower Hill man was hit and killed while walking on Illinois 128 Saturday afternoon.
-
Teen accused of breaking into ex's house, trying to attack her
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and trying to attack her.
-
Coroner identifies woman killed in double shooting
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting.
-
Tuscany restaurant reopening in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur restaurant is reopening this week.
-
Decatur man accused of trying to set his own camper on fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are working to learn why a man tried to set his own camper on fire.
-
Man dies after being struck by a car
SHELBYVILLE , Il. (WAND)- Illinois state police say one man is dead after being struck by a car. it happened on Illinois Route 128 northbound approximately ½ mile north of Illinois Route 16 at approximately 4:20 p.m. According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, the driver of a white Honda Pilot was traveling northbound on Illinois Rt. 128 approximately one half mile north of Illinois Rt. 16. The pedestrian was walking northbound in the north...
-
Springfield woman dies after being hit by a passenger bus
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- According to the Macon county coroner, Vicki Gardner age 63 of Springfield was pronounced dead.
-
Counterfeiting operation uncovered in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police uncovered a counterfeiting ring, and now the Secret Service is investigating.
-
Police: Shooting suspect injured man's leg
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a Danville shooting is behind bars this week.
-
Sergeant loses life, driver injured in interstate crash
ILLINOIS (WAND) – The Illinois National Guard says a sergeant died in a car accident.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
-
Tuscany restaurant reopening in Decatur
-
Monday Morning Forecast
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by elderly driver
-
3 Illinois children, parent killed in multi-vehicle crash
-
Police: Coach sent nude photos to Decatur student
-
Historic Clarksburg school demolished
-
High school student killed in car crash
-
Counterfeiting operation uncovered in Effingham
-
Charity donation jar stolen from gas station counter
Current Events
-
WAND-TV ShedRain Umbrellas
INSIDE: Find the officials rules for WAND-T VShedRain Umbrellas sweepstakes.
-
Weather Ready Central Illinois
The change of season from winter to summer can bring dangerous severe weather to Central Illinois.
-
NOAA Weather Radio programming
WAND 17 has partnered with Midland Radio Corporation in offering NOAA Weather Alert Monitors.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-