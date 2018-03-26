Free man dies after decades in prison

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who insisted he didn’t commit a murder he spent decades behind bars for died after his release from prison.

Investigators found Cleve Heidelberg’s body in his Peoria apartment on Saturday, just 10 months after he became free. An autopsy revealed foul play is not believed to be involved.

Heidelberg was accused of killing Sheriff’s Deputy Raymond Espinoza in a 1970 robbery. A circuit judge ordered a new trial after a 2017 case review, and Heidelberg ended up getting out of prison. The 75-year-old man spent 47 years in custody.

Andy Hale, who works as Heidelberg’s attorney, said his client was “just beginning to live” at the time of his death. Private investigator Marcella Teplitz is thankful Heidelberg was “breathing free air” before death.