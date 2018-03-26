Thefts from vending machines caught on camera

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Monticello police are searching for break-in suspects.

In a Facebook post, officers showed pictures of a car that appears to be silver in color near vending machines in the city. They say the driver is the suspect in thefts from the machines.

The photos show the car and the person. In one photo, you can see a person walking into a building where a soda machine sits directly outside. Each photo is dated for after 2 a.m. on March 23.

Police did not provide a specific address for where the thefts occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monticello police at (217)762-7727.