Habitat for Humanity ReStore expanding hours

Free man dies after decades in prison
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who insisted he didn’t commit a murder a jury convicted him for died after his release from prison.
More details in deadly Georgetown double shooting released
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting.
Thefts from vending machines caught on camera
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Monticello police are searching for break-in suspects.
Police: Driver struck, killed pedestrian
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Tower Hill man was hit and killed while walking on Illinois 128 Saturday afternoon.
Teen accused of breaking into ex's house, trying to attack her
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house and trying to attack her.
Charity donation jar stolen from gas station counter
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A charity donation jar was stolen from a gas station counter top in Assumption. "
Police: Shooting suspect injured man's leg
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in a Danville shooting is behind bars this week.
Tuscany restaurant reopening in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur restaurant is reopening this week.
Sergeant loses life, driver injured in interstate crash
ILLINOIS (WAND) – The Illinois National Guard says a sergeant died in a car accident.
Historic Clarksburg school demolished
Clarksburg, Ill (WAND) – The demolition of a 19th century school in Shelby County has stirred up a lot of emotions and smoke.
