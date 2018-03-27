Habitat for Humanity ReStore expanding hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Champaign is expanding its hours for the spring.

Starting April 3, the store will be open for shopping and donation drop-offs and pickups on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 to 6 and Saturdays from 10 to 4. The ReStore will be closed on Sundays and open to receive donations on Mondays from 10 to 4. The store will be closed on Mondays.

The ReStore will still do free pre-scheduled donation pickups Tuesday through Saturday. You can schedule a pickup by calling (217) 359-0507. Donations and proceeds from the ReStore go to support Habitat for Humanity home building projects in Champaign County.