New program called 'Made in Effingham' to launch

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A new program called "Made in Effingham" is being launched by the Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.

It will highlight Effingham residents who use local resources to make products. That includes painters, cooks, brew masters, and other artists.

A "Maker of the Month" will be featured every month on the website. The first local maker to be featured is photographer Tytia Habing.

You can submit yourself to be a Maker of the Month by clicking HERE.

Everyone is also encouraged to get involved with the program by using the hashtag #MadeinEffingham in social media posts to share your experiences with local artists and products.