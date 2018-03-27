Plane lands safely at local airport after engine goes out

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A scary incident ended happily Tuesday morning after a plane's engine went out.

A Learjet landed at Willard Airport after one of the engine's went out.

The Executive Director, Gene Cossey, said all of the passengers on the plane were fine. No injuries were reported.

More information about how the malfunction happened has not yet been released.

