Nighttime lane closure announced for Interstate 55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Drivers will need to be aware of nighttime lane closures on Interstate 55.

The closures will be from Southwind Road to Stevenson Drive starting April 9 and going through the fall.

One lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Fridays through Sundays. All lanes will be open during peak travel times.

The project is costing $11.6 million and involves patching, milling, and paving I-55/I-72/I-55 Business and ramps at Stevenson Drive and the I-55/I-72 interchange.

