DeWitt and Piatt counties considering partnership for 911 upgrades

(WAND) - DeWitt and Piatt counties are considering partnering to make new upgrades to their 911 system.

Next Generation 911 is going to be an overhaul of the current 911 system. It is so expensive, it would be impossible for DeWitt or Piatt to afford it on their own.

It is early on in the process, but DeWitt County has already started looking at equipment needed. The next step will be to purchase that equipment.

The new system needs to in place by 2020, as updates are required.