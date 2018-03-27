Clinton High sports canceled Tuesday for student's visitation

CLINTON, Ill. (WAN) - Students will mourn the loss of one of their own Tuesday in Clinton.

Clinton High School student Spencer Toohill was killed in a single-vehicle accident last week north of Wapella.

The high school has canceled all sports activities Tuesday so students can attend his visitation.

The visitation will be from 4 to 8 at the First Christian Church in Clinton with a Rosary Service at 3:30.

His burial will be Wednesday at 10 at St. John's Catholic Church in Clinton.