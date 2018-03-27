Woman facing murder charges in stabbing death

SPRINGFIELD,Ill.. (WAND) - A woman is now being held on preliminary murder charges, according to court records.

Police arrested 49-year-old Michelle Moreno of Springfield in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend. Officers responded to a check on the welfare of a person in the 2100 block of East Capitol. Officers discovered a 65-year-old male who was down inside the home and unresponsive.

Moreno was booked for questioning on Sunday evening. On Tuesday, charges were filed by Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser.

The victim was identified as Stanley Seawood. According to the coroner, Seawood died from stab wounds.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.