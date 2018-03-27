Cook Co. suing Facebook, Cambridge Analytica

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Cook County is suing Facebook and Cambridge Analytica after it was revealed millions of Facebook users' data was compromised.

The suit is for fraud and was filed Friday.

It alleges the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users and collected their information. It also says Facebook failed to protect users' privacy.

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data from Facebook to influence voter behavior in 2016.

The lawsuit is on behalf of Illinois residents and brings one consumer fraud count against Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. It seeks $50,000 in fines for each violation.

Neither company has commented on the lawsuit at this time.