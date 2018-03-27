Mega Millions jackpot grows to $458 million

(WAND) - It is the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The drawing for Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery is $458 million. The jackpot has rolled 22 times.

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 04-08-23-53-59 with the Mega Ball number of 17. There was no jackpot winner. However, Illinois players won more than 50,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

With the current jackpot, the cash payout option is $274.5 million.

The overall odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350.

Drawings are Tuesday and Friday nights at 10 p.m.