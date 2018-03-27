Urbana looks to curb distracted driving with more police

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council gave initial approval to a grant for more police officers in order to curb distracted driving.

A $6,300 Illinois Department of Transportation grant would pay for Urbana police overtime shifts between April 16 and 30. Those shifts would be used for ticketing distracted drivers.

Extra officers would be stationed at five different locations, with focuses on high traffic volume areas and school zones.

The goal is to educate people on the dangers of distracted driving, especially the dangers of using your cell phone behind the wheel.