Gun-violence victims to speaking to Illinois House committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Victims of gun violence are speaking and giving testimony to the Illinois House Judiciary-Criminal Law Committee Tuesday.

The victims were invited by Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan said he wants a discussion on the effort to end illegal firearm sales.

The General Assembly approved a plan for state licensing of gun dealers last month, but Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed the plan, calling it "burdensome."

Rauner argued that federal law enforcement already regulates arms dealers.

Madigan wants to gauge support for an override vote.