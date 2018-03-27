Lawsuit: False sexual assault charges 'shattered' man's future

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – A former Illinois State University student is suing the school over fallout from sexual assault accusations.

Johnson Law Group is representing the man, who is filing under the fake name “John Doe” in order to protect his reputation. The lawyers are accusing the university of mishandling charges that they say proved to be false.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $1 million.

“The University’s unfounded charges that were filed against our client for sexual assault have had lasting social, economic and reputational harm,” the law firm said in a press release. “For all of these reasons, John has brought this action to obtain injunctive relief and for money damages based on causes of action under the Constitution’s due process clauses and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.”

Lawyers say John Doe had “an unblemished academic and disciplinary record” before the accusations were filed. They say the school’s handling of the situation involved a “deeply flawed and biased disciplinary process” that resulted in the former student’s suspension and eventual departure from ISU.

The university declined to comment on the case when WAND-TV reached out to its media relations office.

The lawsuit claims Doe’s prospects for the future are now “shattered”, adding the person deals with panic attacks, loss of appetite, nightmares and difficulty sleeping as a result.