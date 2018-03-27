Maroa woman takes home six-figure lottery prize

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) – A Maroa woman won a six-figure lottery prize this week.

Vickie Weikle scratched the grand prize in a $250,000 Crossword ticket. She bought it at Freedom Oil Co. (101 S. Wood St.) in Maroa.

Weikle has won lottery games in the past. She took him a $10,000 prize from a different instant game.

She says she wants to pay off her house and buy a new car or Harley Davidson motorcycle with the winnings. Freedom Oil Co. took a bonus of $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.