WAND-TV (DMA #88), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented and experienced morning anchor to compliment a team of experienced journalists.

The ideal candidate would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would take ownership of his/her newscast as well as bring unique story ideas to the table and recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community. The candidate must demonstrate they will be effective in “new, now, and next” news judgement for a morning broadcast.

This is a perfect opportunity for someone with success in a smaller market who wants to make an impact in a well established news department.

WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.

Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.

WAND is a close-knit crew so the candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.

Please rush your reel and resume to Morgan Trump, News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.