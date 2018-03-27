Weekend Anchor/Reporter

WAND-TV (DMA 88), the most watched station in Central Illinois, has an immediate opening for an experienced anchor and lead reporter.

The ideal person would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would be passionate about news and have the ability to find relevant and meaningful stories to share with Central Illinois.

It is required the candidate recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.

The candidate will produce and anchor the weekend evening newscasts and report three days a week. As a reporter, the journalist would be responsible for turning enterprise stories daily and must be skilled at working with a photographer and as an MMJ.



WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.

Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.

WAND is a close-knit crew so the candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.

Please rush your reel and resume to Morgan Schaab, Assistant News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.