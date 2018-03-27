Police: Shooting victim refuses to cooperate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt is underway as Springfield police look for a shooter.

Officers say someone shot a man in the thigh Tuesday in the 100 block of North Daniel Ave. Police came to the scene in the afternoon after hearing a report of a single gunshot.

Police say the victim went to the hospital. They say attempts to talk to the man were unsuccessful, adding that he refused to cooperate with the investigation. Police believe he might know who the suspect or suspects are.

The case remains under investigation on Tuesday night.