Grant to help century-old auditorium make changes

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Grant money will help several historic preservation projects across the state move forward.

Landmarks Illinois is providing a total of $15,800 to five projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program. Leaders of the organization approved the grants on March 22.

The five gifts include:

$1,300: Headstone restoration at Boardman Cemetery in Bolingbrook

$5,000: McCormick House entry restoration in Elmhurst

$2,000: Roof repairs on the McKee House in Churchill Woods Forest Preserve

$2,500: exterior wood siding repair on the Gov. John Wood Mansion in Quincy

$5,000: shore up work on the Chautauqua Auditorium building in Shelbyville

Since it first opened in 1903, the auditorium has played host to concerts, meetings and other events. A project website details future plans for the site, which it says will include the creation of the Chautauqua Museum, a site that would honor local history.

Project leaders envision the auditorium being used for bridal shows, flea markets, movie screenings, services and a number of other events.